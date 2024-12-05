Indigenous Research Day highlights scholarship and cultural insights

Third annual Indigenous Research Day showcases research initiatives and community collaborations focused on Indigenous knowledge and issues

T he McMaster Indigenous Research Institute hosted its third annual Indigenous Research Day on Nov. 13, 2024. The event gathered Indigenous researchers, students, faculty and community members to showcase Indigenous scholarship, research, methodologies and unique knowledge-sharing approaches.

Held at CIBC Hall, the event aimed to centre Indigenous voices and foster academic relationships. The event featured speakers, panelists and facilitators of Indigenous heritage representing diverse fields of study and traditional knowledge.

The event featured speakers, panelists and facilitators of Indigenous heritage representing diverse fields of study and traditional knowledge.

Elder Dixie Doxtator spoke at the beginning of the event, inviting participants into a space of respect and reflection, reminding attendees of the deep spiritual connection between the land, people and Indigenous ancestors.

She acknowledged the wisdom of those who came before and called upon the strength and guidance of the Creator, the Four Directions and the natural world - core elements in many Indigenous spiritual traditions. The Creator represents a higher power or source of life, while the Four Directions symbolize the cardinal directions, each associated with specific teachings, elements and cycles of life.

Savage Bear, director of MIRI and assistant professor in the department of Indigenous Studies, delivered a welcome address and opening with greetings in multiple Indigenous languages. The address honoured the legacies of influential Indigenous figures such as Justice Murray Sinclair and Dawn Martin-Hill of McMaster University, celebrating their contributions to Indigenous health and community partnerships.

Bear emphasized the importance of fostering respectful and ethical research with Indigenous Peoples, with an eye on future generations of Indigenous scholars.

Panel discussions began with three students from the first cohort of the new Indigenous Studies master's program, starting with Kendal Garlow's work on fostering tradition, identity and access to Haudenosaunee food options. This presentation explored how traditional food systems preserve culture and promote wellness within Indigenous communities.

Panel discussions began with three students from the first cohort of the new Indigenous Studies master's program, starting with Kendal Garlow's work on fostering tradition, identity and access to Haudenosaunee food options.

Kelsey Chan followed with a discussion on the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, which aims to uphold Indigenous rights and sovereignty in British Columbia. Her presentation highlighted the critical role that legal frameworks like DRIPA play in supporting Indigenous self-determination and advancing justice.

Tia Kennedy presented on the community-based model for revitalizing Doodem (clan) governance on Walpole Island First Nation (Bkejwanong), emphasizing the importance of restoring traditional governance structures to empower communities and strengthen cultural ties.

Research presentations delved into Indigenous governance, climate action and language revitalization, centering around the theme of restoring sovereignty to Indigenous peoples. They highlighted knowledge and decision-making processes that have historically been taken away and displayed the implications of this with mediums such as virtual reality.

Research presentations delved into Indigenous governance, climate action and language revitalization, centering around the theme of restoring sovereignty to Indigenous peoples.

The third annual Indigenous Research Day united diverse voices to share insights, research and cultural practices, fostering dialogue and collaboration across disciplines.