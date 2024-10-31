Incoming McMaster president Susan Tighe will assume role with goals of securing the university's financial future and maintaining its reputation

O n Oct. 24, 2024, McMaster University announced the appointment of Susan Tighe as its next president, effective July 1, 2025. Currently serving as McMaster's provost and vice-president (academic), Tighe will succeed David Farrar, who has served in the role since 2019.

Her appointment follows an extensive search that began in early 2024 to identify a leader capable of guiding McMaster forward. The Committee for Recommending a President, comprised of members from McMaster's Senate, the Board of Governors, student representatives and staff, was tasked with identifying a leader who could carry the university's mission forward.

As part of this process, McMaster's asked for input from faculties, departments, staff, students and other community members during a consultation period. This input shaped the role description for the next president, reflecting the attributes the university community felt were critical.

After considering numerous candidates, the committee unanimously recommended Tighe for the role, a decision that was subsequently approved by McMaster's Senate and Board of Governors on Oct. 24, 2024.

Prior to her time at McMaster, Tighe held a faculty position at the University of Waterloo, where she became known for her research in sustainable infrastructure and transportation systems. Her contributions to the field earned her a fellowship in the Canadian Academy of Engineering and the Sanford Fleming Award.

With the transition set for July 2025, Tighe has the goal of ensuring McMaster's financial security and maintaining and building its reputation both locally and globally.