MSU hosts "Frost Week" to welcome students back from break

McMaster faculty and clubs are hosting winter-themed activities to kick off the new semester

F rom Jan. 13 to 16, the McMaster Students Union is running its winter "Frost Week," offering several activities for students aimed at reenergizing the winter semester. While McMaster does not host an official "Frost Week" event, student union clubs and university facilities have stepped up to offer a variety of engaging activities.

To kick off the activities, on January 9th, McMaster Campus Events in collaboration with the McMaster Student Union (MSU) hosted a karaoke night at the Twelve Eighty Bar & Grill. The event included half-off appetizers along with various performances from the student body

The McMaster Engineering Society (MES) is hosting their faculties official Frost Week from Monday, Jan. 13th-Jan. 19th. On Monday the faculty hosted a Raptors vs Warriors watch-along party accompanied by free pizza and snacks. On Tuesday, the faculty had a games night while replicating some of the games found in the ever popular show Squid Game.

On Wednesday Jan. 15th, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. a cocktail competition will be held at The Junction. Hosted at Westdale theatre on Thursday, Jan.16th, starting at 8:00 p.m, MES students are welcome to attend a free screening of Castle in The Sky.

Finally to conclude the weeks festivities, on Friday, Jan. 17th, from 5:30pm to 1:30am, the faculty of engineering is hosting their annual Fireball Formal. The event promises a night of free food, semi-formal attire, and dancing as the night presents its McMaster Engineering Student (MES) Awards.

The MSU Maroons, in collaboration with MSU Spark, are hosting a Skating Soiree taking place at Pier 8 on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Skates are available for rent and hot drinks will be served to keep attendees warm while they enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Later in the week, MSU Campus Events will host an event titled Battle of the Dj’s on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 9:00 p.m. The event, hosted at Twelve Eighty Bar & Grill, will feature three local Hamilton DJs given time slots to perform for the student body.

Cam Schoffro, campus events programming coordinator for the MSU, shared that the DJ event is seen as a great way to promote student engagement after the holidays in a creative way. “The event is a celebration of welcoming everyone back to school … we're aiming to get creative by bringing a club-like atmosphere to a safe and inclusive environment”, said Schoffro.

Following McMaster’s annual Welcome Week in September, Campus Events is working hard to recreate some of the excitement for the beginning of the second term. “In the second term we lose the momentum that Welcome Week brought . . . the importance of Frost Week is to capitalize on the excitement of coming back to school”, said Schoffro.

With its array of activities for the week, Frost Week encourages the student body to come together in celebration of the new semester ahead.



