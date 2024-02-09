Newsletter: Feb. 8, 2024

The Silhouette sat down with Jovan Popovic, the first sitting McMaster Students Union president to be re-elected since the 1980s, to talk about his priorities and plans for the next year and his impressions of the election and voter turn out. Popovic explained that his proposed soup and bread program and planning for the return of homecoming in 2024 will be among his top priorities in the next few months. This election also a 56 per cent increase in voter turn out, as compared to last year, which was the MSU's lowest historical turnout, and while this increase was more than Popovic had hoped for, he noted this is still well below pre-pandemic turnout.

The Asian community is constantly portrayed as high-achievers with innate intelligence but these social constructs come at the expense of their mental well-being. This perception and the pressure to meet society’s expectations harm the mental health of Asian community, while also limiting the resources available to support them.

The Ontario Punjabi Association annual formal occurred this year on Jan. 19 at the Pearson Convention Centre. At the formal, the McMaster Punjabi Association's competitive co-ed Bhangra dance team competed against teams from York University, University of Toronto, University of Guelph, University of Waterloo, Western University, Brock University and the Toronto Metropolitan University. MPA finished in first place and received a cash prize of $1,500.

As playoff season approaches, the Marauders place high atop national rankings in swimming, volleyball and wrestling. The swimming teams finished their final OUA invitational with four medals for the men and two for the women. The men and women’s volleyball placed third and eighth respectively in the national circuit following dominant performances in January. The wrestling program also made waves in U Sports rankings, with the men and women climbing to the third and eighth best spots in the country