Sarah Gates named Canadian women’s basketball most valuable player

For the second time in McMaster history, the U Sports MVP award will return to Hamilton

The awards continue coming for McMaster’s women’s basketball team. Sarah Gates, who was named the provincial most valuable player award winner just one week ago, has now been named the U Sports MVP as the best women’s player in the country.

Gates had an absolute breakout year where she finished with a stat line of 27.1 points per game on a 47.9 field goal percentage while averaging seven point six rebounds. She would also set the McMaster women’s basketball all time scoring record, and the single game scoring record over the course of the season.

Along with this honor, Gates was also named to the first team All-Canadian. She was the driving force for the team on route to their 17 win and six loss record.

THE REAL MVP! 🏆



Sarah Gates is your U SPORTS Women’s Basketball Player of the Year! 🔥



Gates becomes just the second Marauder in history to bring home the Nan Copp Trophy! 👀 #8 was also named a First Team All-Canadian! 🍁



What a way to cap off a career! 🤩#GoMacGo🦅 pic.twitter.com/QUGbakKJn4 — McMaster Marauders (@McMasterSports) March 8, 2023

Despite the outstanding play from Gates, the team was only able to make it to the semi-final round of the provincial playoffs, where they would be eliminated by the eventually championed Carlton Ravens. Gates put up 22 points in what would become the final game of her McMaster career, as she will be graduating at the end of the year alongside teammates Mia Spadafora, Arianne Soriano, Pietra Kamstra and Clare Sharkey.