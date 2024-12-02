Shaped by Shakespeare: A Macbeth retrospective with MTC

The McMaster Thespian Company's production showcases the timeless appeal of classical theatre

By: Shelby Foster, Arts and Culture Contributor

"T o be, or not to be, that is the question." But why our campus and why now? That's my question.

With the McMaster Thespian Company having wrapped up their fall production of Macbeth and beginning production for yet another of Shakespeare's plays, one has to ask themselves, why does Shakespeare have the McMaster theatre community in such a chokehold?

To get to the bottom of this question, I sat down with some of the cast and crew of MTC's Macbeth to talk about the production and understand what it means to be engaging with Shakespearian classics as modern-day students.

According to the UK National Theatre in their 2024 Macbeth deep dive, the timelessness of Shakespeare has been accredited to his appeal to themes such as love, death, ambition, power, fate and free will —experiences that transcend time.

As Annika Venkatesh, director of MTC's Macbeth, put it, "The themes are relevant because the themes are human." In addition to Shakespeare's heart-string-plucking work, his works are in the public domain, which has led to further opportunities for creatives to engage with them beyond reading the original works themselves, including but not limited to putting on university productions.

"Shakespeare is so infused in our culture already and in ways we don't even understand; we enjoy She's The Man, Lion King, 10 Things I Hate About You. Understanding the source material and letting ourselves enjoy and empathize with it are definitely things that we can strive to do through our theatre," said Venkatesh.

Understanding the source material and letting ourselves enjoy and empathize with it are definitely things that we can strive to do through our theatre. Annika Venkatesh, Director of Macbeth

McMaster Thespian Company

As highlighted by Venkatesh, Shakespeare's impact on Western culture is undeniable, but his plays take center stage on a much more personal level for those directly involved with theatre.

"I remember being 15, reading Macbeth and I thought, "This was my dream character"," said Maya Psaris, a first-year PhD student who played Lady Macbeth in MTC's production. Through MTC, Psaris was enabled to pursue all of her passions by having classical theatre accessible on campus.

"I have a split brain in terms of my passions. I love research, psychology and child development . . . my other passions are acting and theatre," Psaris explained. "Being able to balance both of those two is really important to me."

When asked how their involvement with the MTC interacts with their studies, here is what one of Psaris' castmates had to say.

"It's definitely helpful," said Abbey Hanson, Lennox actress and third-year English and theatre student. "I feel like I have a better understanding of reading Shakespeare and understanding what's going on . . . also any performing experience helps with being in theatre, building up the resume, learning new things, learning different directing techniques that you will experience."

Hanson suggested that involving yourself with MTC as an English or theatre student may help in furthering your career development in direct ways. Venkatesh, alongside directing Macbeth, is a third-year nursing student and argued that the importance of engaging with theatre spans beyond your field of study.

"There's a lot more overlap between theatre and any other field of study than people expect there to be," said Venkatesh. "I go to clinical placements or to work; I go to the hospital . . . so I can talk with them [patients, colleagues] about books, plays, music and theatre. Especially with Shakespeare, everyone has some kind of story. Whether it's just them hating it in high school or talking about going to Stratford every year."

There's a lot more overlap between theatre and any other field of study than people expect there to be. Annika Venkatesh, Director of Macbeth

McMaster Thespian Company

These unique individuals, all from different backgrounds, are united by one thing in common: the humanity that theatre highlights.

If you want to experience Shakespeare for yourself, MTC is currently preparing for their winter show, Twelfth Night. You can get in on the action by following MTC on Instagram to watch the production process and get the inside scoop. Keep an eye out for performance date announcements, read the play for yourself and, of course, consider seeing the show!