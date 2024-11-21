SWHAT hosts Walk-A-Thon to support Interval House of Hamilton, donating $1 for every walk in November



E ach November, the Student Walk Home Attendant Team hosts a Walk-A-Thon, where they contribute $1.00 for every walk conducted during the month to a local charity. This November, SWHAT will be raising funds for the Interval House of Hamilton shelter, which provides support services to women, with and without children, who have experienced abuse or violence.

SWHAT is a McMaster Student Union volunteer service which walks home students who live on and off campus. The service operates seven days a week from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., running from September to April. When students request a SWHAT walk, the service will send two volunteers to escort students to their destination. SWHAT walkers are equipped with a flashlight, radio and umbrella if needed.

SWHAT is located on the second floor of the McMaster University Student Centre in room 234. To request a walk, students can visit MUSC 234 during operating hours, schedule a walk by booking online or call SWHAT at 905-525-9140, extension 27500. On the request form, SWHAT indicates that all information will be kept confidential.

Jonathan Guan, the coordinator of SWHAT, spoke to the Silhouette about this year’s Walk-A-Thon, highlighting SWHAT’s goals to raise both awareness and funds for Interval House of Hamilton. “November is already our busiest month. So we figured it would be a great opportunity to also push a campaign, not only to increase visibility for SWHAT but also to support a local cause”, said Guan.

In last year’s Walk-A-Thon, Guan noted that SWHAT donated approximately $200.00 to Niwasa Kendaaswin Teg, a local charity that offers programs and services to Indigenous populations in Hamilton, Brantford and the surrounding areas. Guan also expressed hope that SWHAT would meet or surpass this amount in donations for this year’s event.

One challenge that Guan highlighted is that as the colder months set in, students tend to book fewer walks. “Whenever I hear people becoming hesitant, I’m like, don’t worry about it. This is why we’re here. We are all in the office, eager to go on walks so don’t let the cold weather be a dissuading factor to the booking,” said Guan.

In addition to the Walk-A-Thon, SWHAT has launched a weekly initiative called SWHot Chocolate in Mills Library, every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. During this time, volunteers and executives provide small cups of free hot chocolate to students while also raising awareness about SWHAT’s services.

To participate in the Walk-A-Thon, students are encouraged to book walks online, by phone or stopping by in-person.